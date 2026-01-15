403
Village Green Dental Care In Kanata Surpasses 1,000 Google Reviews.
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Village Green Dental Care, a family-focused dental clinic serving Kanata and the greater Ottawa area, announced it has surpassed 1,000 Google reviews, marking a significant community milestone and reflecting years of patient trust and consistent care.
Patients frequently rely on Google reviews when choosing a dentist in Kanata, and this milestone highlights what many reviewers consistently describe: a welcoming experience, a modern space, and a team that prioritises comfort and clear communication. Village Green Dental Care notes that this feedback aligns with its ongoing investment in a larger, updated clinic environment designed to make visits easier and more comfortable for families and individuals alike.
A milestone built on patient experience
Across patient testimonials shared by the clinic, common themes include friendliness, professionalism, and a calm atmosphere, particularly for patients who feel anxious about dental visits. One reviewer described the clinic as“warm and inviting,” noting that the team“go above and beyond” to support patient comfort.
Village Green Dental Care offers a wide range of services under one roof, including:
. General dentistry (exams and cleanings, fillings, extractions)
. Children's dentistry
. Dental implants
. Root canal therapy
. Sedation dentistry with an onsite anaesthesiologist
. Cosmetic dentistry (veneers, whitening, bonding, crowns and bridges)
. Invisalign
. Dentures with an onsite denturist
Convenience that fits real schedules
The clinic also emphasises accessibility for busy families, offering extended hours and availability for urgent dental needs.
Learn more about Village Green Dental Care here.
About Village Green Dental Care
Village Green Dental Care (VGDC) is a Kanata-based dental clinic located at 60 Colchester Square, Suite 1, Kanata, ON K2K 2Z9, Canada, serving patients across Ottawa and surrounding communities. The clinic provides comprehensive family, cosmetic, and restorative dental services, with a focus on patient comfort, modern care, and a welcoming environment.
