Ascom Preliminary Results 2025

Ascom generated net revenue of CHF 292.1 million for fiscal year 2025 (2024: CHF 286.7 million), which reflects an increase of around 3.8% at constant currencies. At actual currencies, the generated revenue represents an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous year, based on preliminary unaudited figures.

Revenue development in constant currencies showed an increase in all three regions. The best performance was achieved in the Region USA & Canada, with a revenue growth of 7.3%. The performance of this region was supported by one very large order, delivered in December, which contributed to growth and profitability. Region South grew by 4.5%, especially in Germany, Italy, and Central and Eastern Europe. Region North increased the net revenue by 1.5%, compared to 2024, driven by the key markets Norway and Sweden.

Incoming orders amounted to CHF 311.1 million (2024: CHF 307.4 million), representing an increase of 3.2% at constant currencies and of 1.2% at actual currencies. The order backlog stood at CHF 310.7 million as of year-end 2025 (31.12.2024: CHF 301.5 million).

Ascom expects to achieve for fiscal year 2025 an EBITDA margin of around 11.5% to 12.0% (2024: 7.4%). This increase is mainly explained by the increased revenue, the continued operational improvements, as well as the above-mentioned order in the USA.

In line with the higher EBITDA margin, the 2025 Group profit is expected to increase significantly to a low double-digit million amount in CHF (2024: CHF 3.7 million).

Ascom continues to have a solid balance sheet with a net cash position of CHF 29.6 million as of year-end 2025 (31.12.2024: CHF 18.6 million) and an equity ratio of around 40%.

The full details of the financial statements and the 2025 Annual Report, including the dividend proposal and 2026 guidance, will be published on 9 March 2026.

