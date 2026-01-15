Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TCOM Alert: Monsey Law Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Trip Group For Potential Securities Law Violations


2026-01-15 01:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Trip Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) (“TCOM”) has violated the federal securities laws after the company announced that it received notice that China's State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating the company over potential monopolistic behavior pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China.

Upon this news, TCOM's stock price fell 17% in trading on January 14, 2026.

If you are or were a TCOM shareholder and have suffered losses, you may contact us at the following link to discuss your legal rights and options at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ....

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
...


