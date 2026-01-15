Maha Local Polls: Oppn Accuses Ruling Alliance Of Money Power, Blames SEC For Mismanagement

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Amid the ongoing polling for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra on Thursday, the opposition has accused the ruling alliance of unleashing money power and has also blamed the State Election Commission (SEC) for the mismanagement of voter lists

Shiv Sena(UBT) leader and former Leader of Opposition in the state council, Ambadas Danve, alleged that the BJP was intoxicated with money power.

Danve, after casting his vote in Sambhajinagar, said, "I received calls until 4.00 a.m. about how the BJP has showered money across this city. The BJP is intoxicated and arrogant because of their wealth leaders talk grandly about development; if that is true, why do they need to rain down money? They should ask for votes based on their work, but that hasn't happened."

He expressed confidence that the public is wise and will "show the BJP their place".

Voting is underway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to the updated lists, 1,118,263 voters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are eligible to exercise their franchise. However, just hours before polling began, intense chaos broke out in several areas over allegations of cash distribution, claimed Danve.

Danve further alleged that the administration is under pressure from the ruling party and that the State Election Commission is "sleeping like Kumbhakarna". He urged voters to take note of this perceived bias, stating that if justice is being meted out unevenly under administrative pressure, voters must stand by the right candidates.

Highlighting the need for a shift in power, Danve noted that 1,150 farmers committed suicide in 2025. He cautioned voters against "false and delusional propaganda" and a "fake balloon of development".

NCP Legislator Rohit Pawar criticised the SEC for anomalies in the voters' lists after significant confusion was reported at polling stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad and in other parts of Maharashtra.

He cited the case involving BJP minister Ganesh Naik, who could vote after one hour of moving here and there searching for his name and also the names of his family members in Navi Mumbai.

Rohit Pawar alleged that ward boundaries and voter lists were manipulated to suit the ruling party's interests, even suggesting that voters were shifted based on their surnames and faces. He remarked that even a sitting Cabinet Minister like Ganesh Naik became a "victim of the BJP's strategy".

He demanded that the State Election Commission take responsibility for this state-wide confusion.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission officials have appealed to citizens to step out and vote more actively as the day progresses.