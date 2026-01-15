Congress Targets DMK Over Power Sharing, Highlights Kerala's UDF Model

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore has launched a sharp critique of the DMK, accusing it of intolerance towards coalition partners seeking a fair share in governance and power.

In a series of Pongal messages shared on social media, Tagore contrasted what he described as the DMK's“centralised mindset” with the inclusive and consultative United Democratic Front (UDF) model practised in Kerala.

In one post, Tagore wrote,“When a child is born, a path is born. It is a lesson in understanding what our role in governance should be.”

He said the Kerala UDF offers a hopeful template for coalition politics, where the Congress leads without monopolising authority. Power, he stressed, is shared rather than concentrated.

According to him, friendship and participation form the foundation of UDF politics.

Elaborating further, Tagore said that UDF allies contest elections together and continue as governing partners after victory.“We do not say 'bye-bye' to allies after elections,” he remarked, adding that ministerial positions and key portfolios are allocated based on consensus, responsibility, and accountability -- not dominance.

He cited past UDF governments in which coalition partners such as the Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress(M), and RSP responsibly handled major ministries, including Finance, Education, Public Works, Industry, Social Welfare, and Water Resources.

Tagore emphasised that policy decisions in Kerala were taken collectively, respecting the state's social and political diversity.“No betrayal after elections, no breaking alliances after counting votes. That is the UDF difference,” he said, describing it as“coalition dharma in action”.

He expressed hope that this democratic UDF model would succeed again in 2026.

Responding to criticism from DMK supporters, Tagore said Congress workers' demand for a share in governance was being unfairly branded as a crime and even likened to an“RSS mindset” by DMK's online supporters.

He rejected accusations of ingratitude and, drawing attention to the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tagore said that when most parties deserted DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, the Congress alone stood by him and declared him the Chief Ministerial candidate.

He cited vote-share data to argue that Congress' loyalty significantly strengthened the DMK alliance despite the party's own decline during that period.“No one needs to teach us about loyalty or gratitude,” Tagore asserted, urging social media users to write with responsibility and dignity.