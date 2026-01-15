Ad Hoc Committee On Mkhwanazi Allegations To Hear From LT Gen Khumalo

The Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is scheduled to hear oral submissions from Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, the head of crime intelligence, tomorrow.

The meeting will be in Parliament and live streamed on YouTube.



Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 15 January 2026

Time: 11:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Ground Floor, Good Hope Building, Parliament



