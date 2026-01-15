No Need For 10-Minute Deliveries? Indians Just Want Their Medicines And Essentials Delivered Quickly, Finds Poll
According to a survey by LocalCircle, 38% consumers who use quick commerce services said that they did not want anything within 10 minutes.
However, when asked“For what all is a 10-minute delivery timeline must have?”, 100% of 25,621 consumers surveyed answered that they wanted medicines. This was followed by 55% saying that they wanted essentials, while 25% opted for 'Discretionary'.
In essence, for consumers who want a 10-minute delivery service, it matters most for medicine delivery, followed by essentials, the survey found.Also Read | Quick commerce firms to rethink 10-minute delivery after govt's action: Report 38% consumers don't want anything in 10 minutes
The survey, which received over 90,000 responses from quick commerce consumers located in 180 districts of urban India, found that 38% of respondents did not want anything in 10 minutes.
Out of 41,324 who responded to the question, 62% indicated“yes” that there were some products they wanted delivered within 10 minutes. However, 38% of respondents indicated“no”, they don't want any products delivered in such a short period.
The products on the list included medicines, essentials, discretionary items, etc.Also Read | Indian Govt Pushes Quick Commerce Platforms To Drop 10-Minute Delivery Branding Also Read | Zomato agent eats customer's food after dispute over delivery at 2.30 am 74% consumers support government's decision
The LocalCircle survey also asked consumers if they supported the government decision to remove the 10-minute delivery timeline.
Out of 49,130 who responded to the question, 74% indicated“yes” they support the government's move. Meanwhile, 17% of respondents indicated“no”, and 9% of respondents did not give a clear answer.
“It must be noted here that while consumers enjoy these services, many are concerned about road safety and driver safety as well and believe that the delivery should be pressure free for the rider,” LocalCircle said in its report.Govt nudges Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto
Last week, the Union Labour Ministry, led by Mansukh Mandaviya, urged quick commerce delivery platforms to drop the“10-minute” delivery promises in their marketing, in order to prioritise worker safety.
Labour unions had argued that such hyper-fast delivery promises placed undue stress on riders, potentially compromising their road safety.
Mandaviya last week met with executives from major instant delivery firms - such as Eternal Ltd.'s Blinkit, Swiggy Ltd.'s Instamart and Zepto - and discussed measures to improve safety and working conditions for riders, according to reports by Bloomberg, PTI and ANI.
Following the meeting, Blinkit was the first to quietly remove the 10-minute delivery assurance from its mobile app branding, as per Bloomberg.
After Blinkit, major quick commerce players Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes dropped their '10-minute' delivery branding, PTI reported.
In a statement, Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) welcomed and appreciated the government's intervention and decision to discontinue the 10-minute instant delivery system.Key Takeaways
- A significant majority of consumers support the government's decision to remove the 10-minute delivery promise. Safety concerns for delivery riders are prioritized over speed in deliveries. Consumers value quick delivery primarily for essential items like medicines, not necessarily for discretionary goods.
