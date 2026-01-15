Why One-Off Tech Controls Won't Stop China's Moonshot
The original Moonshot succeeded not because of a single breakthrough but because the United States committed to a sustained national effort. At its peak, NASA made up 4.4% of the federal budget, employed 400,000 workers and coordinated 20,000 private-sector contractors.
The result was decades of scientific and commercial spillovers that transformed entire industries. Today's strategic competition focuses on semiconductors and artificial intelligence-domains in which scale, talent and long-term R&D determine leadership.
Washington has made some positive moves. The CHIPS and Science Act directs roughly US$52.7 billion to revive US semiconductor capacity, including about $39 billion for manufacturing incentives and $11 billion for R&D and workforce development.
These investments have already catalyzed more than $200 billion in announced private-sector fab projects across states such as Arizona, Texas and New York. Yet the US share of global chip manufacturing remains just 12%, down from 37% in 1990, and the country produces 0% of the world's most advanced logic chips, defined as below 7 nanometers.
