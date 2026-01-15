403
Indo Panama Business Summit Organized By ICMEI At Marwah Studios Marks A Strong Push For Bilateral Trade And Cultural Cooperation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Indo Panama Business Summit, organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), was held with great enthusiasm at Marwah Studios, bringing together diplomats, industry leaders, and business visionaries to strengthen economic, cultural, and commercial ties with Panama and Latin America.
The Summit was formally inaugurated by an eminent panel of dignitaries, including: H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chancellor of AAFT University, H.E. Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of Costa Rica, H.E. Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of Guyana, Ms. Arlette Gabriella Bustamante Garcia, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Bolivia, Ms. Fauzia Bakshi, International Business Expert, and Advocate S. K. Verma, Supreme Court of India.
The event was strongly supported by the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI, further reinforcing cultural diplomacy alongside business partnerships.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, in his address, highlighted the dynamic role of ICMEI in fostering international cooperation through trade, culture, media, education, and creative exchange.
"ICMEI has always believed in building bridges between nations through meaningful business collaborations and cultural engagement. The Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum is one such powerful initiative connecting India with Latin America, opening new avenues for partnerships, entrepreneurship, and artistic exchange," he said.
H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama, delivered an insightful address on bilateral relations, emphasizing the vast potential for collaborations in trade, logistics, tourism, media, and education.
He noted that India and Panama share a strong foundation of friendship, and the Summit provides a timely platform to explore new opportunities for mutual growth.
Adding depth and diversity to the dialogue, H.E. Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of Costa Rica,, H.E. Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of Guyana, and, Ms. Arlette Gabriella Bustamante Garcia, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Bolivia, shared valuable perspectives from their respective countries, encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to explore business possibilities in Central and South America.
Business expert Ms. Fauzia Bakshi inspired participants to actively pursue ventures in Panama, highlighting the country's strategic relevance in global trade and its business-friendly ecosystem. She also delivered the Vote of Thanks, appreciating the ambassadors, ICMEI, and Marwah Studios for orchestrating a visionary international summit.
The Indo Panama Business Summit at Marwah Studios stands as a significant milestone in ICMEI's continued efforts to promote global business collaboration, cultural exchange, and international goodwill. The event successfully opened fresh pathways for Indian industries to engage with Panama and the Latin American region at large.
