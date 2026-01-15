Al Gharafa Aim To Maintain QSL Lead In Al Arabi Clash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa head into their Qatar Stars League (QSL) clash against Al Arabi today in buoyant mood, with head coach Pedro Martins confident his side can maintain their lead at the top of the table.

The league leaders are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Umm Salal, overcoming a late surge from the Orange Fortress to preserve their five-point cushion in the title race.

“Our confidence has been boosted after the win over Umm Salal,” Martins said ahead of the match at Al Thumama Stadium.

“The atmosphere is much more positive, which has helped us prepare well for the upcoming match.”

Despite their advantage, Martins stressed that complacency is not an option, with defending champions Al Sadd – on a five-match winning run – and Al Rayyan both chasing the leaders on 23 points. The Al Gharafa coach also praised Al Arabi's progress this season.

“Al Arabi can compete for a top-three finish. This is one of the most important matches of the season for us because they are a developing team with strength in all areas,” Martins said.

Coached by Cosmin Contra, Al Arabi are currently fifth after defeating Al Wakrah to move to 20 points – one behind fourth-placed Al Shamal and three adrift of Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.

Contra said his side will be targeting victory against the league leaders but acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

“The Al Gharafa match will not be easy, and we must approach it cautiously given its importance, especially at this crucial stage of the season,” he said.

“The players are ready. Our aim is not just to win, but to deliver a performance that reflects our momentum.”

Al Duhail players gear up for the clash against Al Wakrah.

Al Duhail, Al Wakrah chase points

Round 13 will kick off earlier with Al Duhail facing Al Wakrah at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

Both sides, level on 16 points, are eager to bounce back after disappointing results in their previous outings.

Al Duhail were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Al Shahania, prompting coach Djamel Belmadi to demand a stronger showing from his team.

“All matches are difficult. Al Wakrah are a well-balanced and effective team. We must deliver a strong performance and achieve a positive result. We have no other option,” Belmadi said. The former champions will be bolstered by the return of Adel Boulbina following international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Karim Boudiaf, Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Salah Zakaria will also make a return for the Red Knights.

“These are positive indicators for strong performances in the coming period,” Belmadi added.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah coach Vicente Moreno expressed confidence in his squad's readiness following their loss to Al Arabi.

“We are ready for the next match because I have seen the players' hard work this week,” Moreno said.

“Al Duhail are a big club with quality players, and the teams are very close in the standings. If we want to win, we must give everything.”

The Al Duhail-Al Wakrah match kicks off at 5:30pm, followed by Al Arabi vs Al Gharafa at 7:30pm.