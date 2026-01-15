Posuelo Py Clinches Al Kharrara Cup As Boudot Shines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pierre Charles Boudot continued his outstanding run this season guiding Posuelo Py to Al Kharrara Cup triumph in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (1200m) at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Drawn widest, the eight-year-old bay gelding travelled midfield before powering down the home straight to score decisively by 11⁄4 lengths for owner Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Fadala and trainer Hamad Al-Jehani, giving Boudot a treble on the evening.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the trophies to the feature winners.

QREC Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi hands the trophy to jockey Pierre Charles Boudot.

Boudot had opened the card with a neck-winning ride on La Quyood for trainer Julian Smart in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (1900m).

The in-form jockey later guided Deauville to victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (1200m, Class 5) for trainer Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed.

Other winners during the eight-race card meeting included Burkan (trainer Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, jockey Tomas Lukasek) in the 1900m Purebred Arabian Conditions race, Galeb Al Shahania (Gassim Al Ghazali and Marco Casamento) in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap, Funny Bunny (Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim Al Malki and Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik) in the Thoroughbred Handicap, Tawfeeq (M H K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur) in the Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate, and Fantastic Deal (Abdulla Al-Mulla and Ivan Rossi) in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

36th Al Rayyan Race Meeting

Al Kharrara Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Kharrara Cup, Purebred Arabian Handicap

Posuelo Py, Hamad Al-Jehani,

Pierre Charles Boudot

Purebred Arabian Conditions

Burkan, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki,

Tomas Lukasek

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap

Galeb Al Shahania, Gassim Al Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap

Deauville, Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed,

Pierre Charles Boudot

Thoroughbred Handicap

Funny Bunny, Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim Al Malki, Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik

Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate

Tawfeeq, M.H.K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Fantastic Deal, Abdulla Al-Mulla, Ivan Rossi

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

La Quyood, Julian Smart,

Pierre Charles Boudot