TGS Announces New OBN Multi-Client Survey In The Gulf Of America

(15 January 2026) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce APEX 1, a first-of-its-kind, next-generation multi-client long-offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America. Node deployment for APEX 1 commenced in December 2025, and acquisition is expected to be completed in late Q2 2026. Early products are expected in Q3 2026 and final data delivery Q4 2027.

APEX 1 sets a new benchmark for large-scale long offset multi-client seismic by deploying a denser node grid than previous ultra-long offset OBN programs and by being designed as a stand-alone exploration dataset, without reliance on underlying streamer seismic coverage.

APEX 1 is enabled by TGS' GeminiTM enhanced frequency source and leverages the TGS' deep expertise in long-offset OBN acquisition, processing, and Dynamic Matching FWI (DM-FWI). The combination of dense node spacing, ultra-long offsets, and advanced imaging workflows is designed to deliver a step-change in subsurface resolution, velocity accuracy, and geological confidence for exploration and appraisal.

This survey creates a highly flexible, future-proof exploration dataset that supports a wide range of geological objectives. The approach opens new opportunities for operators to deploy one of the industry's most powerful exploration tools, not only in the Gulf of America, but also in other offshore basins worldwide.

The project is supported by industry funding.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented:“TGS continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in multi-client seismic. APEX 1 is the result of collaboration across the entire company, from acquisition and imaging to commercial and technology teams, and reflects our ability to listen to our customers and respond with innovative, high-impact solutions. At a time when efficiency, data quality, and decision confidence matter more than ever, APEX 1 demonstrates TGS' commitment to delivering unmatched value and reinforcing our position as the leading innovator in seismic technology. We are proud of what this project represents today and excited about the opportunities it unlocks for our customers globally.”

