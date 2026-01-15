Agreement To Use The Ferry Regula As A Replacement Vessel Until The End Of 2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on the successful tender, a passenger transport public service contract was signed on 10 September 2024 between the Ministry of Regional Development and Agriculture (hereinafter:“Ministry”) and OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter:“TS Laevad”) for the provision of transport services for a period of seven years starting on 1 October 2026.

According to the agreement, TS Laevad will provide passenger transport services on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry routes with four ferries belonging to TS Laevad and one additional state-owned ferry between 01.10.2026 and 30.09.2033. According to the same agreement, TS Laevad is obliged to provide a replacement vessel for the state-owned ferry if it is not completed by 01.10.2026.

On 13.01.2026, the Ministry and TS Laevad signed an amendment to the agreement, according to which the ferry Regula, owned by TS Laevad, will be used instead of the state-owned ferry until 31.12.2028.

According to the contract amendment, Regula will make up to 800 trips per year in the period 01.10.2026–31.12.2028. The Ministry will pay an additional fixed fee and a variable fee for the use of Regula each year, to which a trip fee component will be added. The Ministry has the right to extend the period of use of Regula by three months, i.e. until 31.03.2029.

The costs and investments related to the use of the ferry Regula, including the expected return, are covered by the additional fee agreed upon in the contract amendment.

Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Board of the Port of Tallinn, commented: "The contract amendment has a positive impact on TS Laevad and, more broadly, on the investors of the Port of Tallinn, as it allows the use of the ferry Regula to be extended until the end of 2028, which will result in stable income and return on assets."

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

