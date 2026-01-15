Maharashtra Local Polls Underway, Leaders Across Political Spectrum Urge People To Exercise Right To Vote

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) As voting for the Maharashtra local body elections got underway on Thursday, several leaders across party lines have appealed to citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, stressing that every eligible voter has both 'opportunity and responsibility' to vote.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar urged people to exercise their franchise, saying he chose to cast his vote early in the day.

“Every citizen has the opportunity to vote, and they should use it. I decided to vote along with my morning walk today, which is why I came early and cast my vote first. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government here have had a significant impact on people. I have voted for development, for the nation, and for the progress of the city,” Javadekar told IANS.

BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam expressed confidence in the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance's prospects in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

“The citizens of Mumbai will have their own Mayor in the municipal corporation. Mumbaikars will give strong support to the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance candidates, and the saffron flag of Hindutva will fly over Mumbai's municipal corporation. We have prayed at the feet of Siddhi Vinayak Maharaj, seeking strength and blessings to build a developed and safe Mumbai. May today be remembered as a historic day in Mumbai's history,” he said.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ram Naik said voting early has always been his personal practice.

“As a party leader, voting early allows me to observe the arrangements at polling stations and interact with polling staff and officials. This helps me understand how the process is unfolding and whether there are any issues. I urge everyone to come out and vote,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers.

“After seeking the blessings of Maa Mumba and Ganpati Bappa, we are going to vote. I appeal to every Mumbaikar to exercise their right to vote. When you vote, you gain the right to question and hold authorities accountable. Voting is crucial because local bodies will shape Mumbai's future development, including healthcare, education, street planning, and overall urban governance,” she said.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar highlighted the significance of the BMC elections, stating,“This is the most important election for Mumbai. With a budget exceeding Rs 40,000 crore, the municipal corporation plays a vital role in the development of the city and public services.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said the voting process in Mumbai was progressing smoothly and congratulated BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for efficient arrangements.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant raised concerns over alleged irregularities, claiming instances of inducements and vote-buying.

“I have observed elections in Mumbai and Maharashtra since 1968, and I have never seen a situation like this. What is happening now is deeply troubling. Earlier, there used to be scuffles or arguments sometimes, but what is happening now, distributing money or goods to people, is nothing but inducement. Vote-buying has begun, and I cannot understand it,” he said.