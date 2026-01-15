The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Welcomes The Signature Of The Charter For Peace And National Reconciliation In Libya By The President Of The Presidential Council

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, January 15, 2026/APO Group/ --

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, welcomes the significant step taken by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Younis El-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, regarding the signing of the Charter for Peace and National Reconciliation in Tripoli on January 7, 2025. Furthermore, He expresses his profound appreciation for this commitment, which serves the interests of the peace and national reconciliation process in Libya.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission views this act as a decisive step toward achieving lasting peace in Libya. Furthermore, He calls on all Libyan parties to demonstrate full commitment and to engage constructively and in good faith, in a spirit of responsibility, dialogue, and tolerance, so as to ensure that the national interest prevails over all other considerations.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission reiterates his full solidarity with and strong support for Libya and its people, reaffirming the African Union's determination to continue its tireless efforts toward achieving lasting peace in the country.

In this regard, He reaffirms the supreme priority and steadfast commitment of the African Union to the implementation of the Charter for Peace and National Reconciliation, signed in Addis Ababa in February 2025 under its auspices, while renewing the AU full support for the new UN roadmap in Libya.

