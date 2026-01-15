403
US Senator Slotkin faces Federal investigation over military video
(MENAFN) A US senator revealed on Wednesday that she is facing a federal investigation connected to a video she released in November that encouraged members of the military to reject unlawful directives.
Sen. Elissa Slotkin explained that authorities recently contacted her regarding the short recording. “Last week, US Attorney from the District of Columbia, former Fox host Jeanine Pirro reached out asking to interview me because of a 90-second video that I filmed in November,” Slotkin said in a video statement.
She portrayed the inquiry as part of what she described as an ongoing pattern of pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration, noting that she had already been subjected to a counterterrorism-related inquiry by federal authorities late last year.
The controversy follows a series of social media posts made by Trump in November, in which he called for the execution of six Democratic lawmakers after they released a video advising US military and intelligence personnel not to comply with orders that would break the law. Those targeted included Sens. Slotkin and Mark Kelly, along with Reps. Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Maggie Goodlander and Chris Deluzio.
Slotkin addressed the broader situation in stark terms on Wednesday, saying, “To be clear, this is the president’s playbook,” and adding, “Truth doesn’t matter. Facts don’t matter, and anyone who disagrees with him becomes an enemy, and he then weaponizes the federal government against them. It’s legal intimidation and physical intimidation meant to get you to shut up.”
Separately, Sen. Mark Kelly initiated legal action on Monday against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The lawsuit challenges a formal reprimand and demotion issued to the Arizona Democrat following his public criticism of military operations.
