Jaro Education And Delhi Technological University Announced A Collaboration To Launch Industry-Focused Online Degree Programs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 14 January 2026: Jaro Education, a publicly listed company and one of India's leading EdTech players in higher education and upskilling company, has announced a collaboration with Delhi Technological University (DTU), one of India's premier engineering and technology institutions, ranked 30th in Engineering by NIRF 2025 two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch industry-relevant online degree programs, particularly in technology-driven domains, aimed at empowering learners and enhancing the nation's talent ecosystem.
Through this collaboration, Jaro Education and DTU plan to democratize access to high-quality higher education by offering flexible, modular, and digitally enabled degree programs that combine DTU's academic excellence with Jaro's deep expertise in learner outreach and technology-enabled delivery. These programs will cater to the growing need for tech-focused upskilling and create future-ready professionals aligned with evolving industry requirements.
Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education, said: "India's growth story will be shaped by how effectively higher education responds to the needs of a changing workforce. Today, many capable learners are ready to advance but remain constrained by geography and rigid academic formats. This collaboration with Delhi Technological University addresses that challenge. DTU offers strong academic foundations in technology, and Jaro specialises in translating that excellence into accessible, industry-aligned online programs. Together, we are creating meaningful pathways that serves learners, meets industry needs, and aligns with the National Education Policy".
Prof. S. Indu, Dean of Delhi Technological University, added: "DTU is committed to expanding its reach and impact by developing programs that respond to the evolving needs of industry and society. Partnering with Jaro Education allows us to offer our academic excellence to a wider audience and promote lifelong learning opportunities that foster innovation and employability."
This collaboration reinforces both institutions shared vision of leveraging edtech innovation to scale quality education, promote industry-academia synergy, and upskill the Indian workforce for the digital economy.
About Jaro Education
Jaro Education (Public Listed) is one of India's leading edtech companies, specializing in degree and executive education programs designed to upskill professionals. Partnering with top-tier institutions such as Symbiosis International University (SSODL), IIMs, IITs, and Rotman School of Management, Jaro Education has been at the forefront of creating flexible, high-impact learning opportunities. Since its inception in 2009, Jaro has transformed the careers of over 350,000 learners through its innovative, tech-enabled higher education ecosystem.
About Delhi Technological University (DTU)
Delhi Technological University (DTU), established in 1941 (formerly Delhi College of Engineering), is one of India's leading universities in engineering and technology education. Renowned for its academic rigor, research excellence, and industry engagement, DTU is committed to nurturing future-ready engineers, technologists, and innovators who contribute to national and global advancement.
Company:-Visage11 Advisors
User:- Amitabh Kumar
Email:[email protected]
