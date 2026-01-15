Iranian Minister: All Those Who Take Part In Protests And Are Arrested After January 8 Are Criminals
Anyone who was on the streets after January 8 and was arrested is a criminal, Rahimi said.
According to Iran International, based on a review of sources and medical data, at least 12,000 people died during two nights, January 8 and 9, during the protests.Read also: No information on Ukrainians affected during Iran protests – MFA
As reported by Ukrinform, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Wednesday morning that the death toll from nationwide protests in Iran had exceeded 2,500 More than 18,100 people were also detained during the riots.
Photo: AA
