Tiktok Named FIFA's 2026 World Cup Partner

TikTok has partnered with FIFA under a global agreement, becoming FIFA's first-ever Preferred Platform. The collaboration will bring expanded official coverage, behind-the-scenes access, and interactive fan experiences for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The partnership, running through the end of 2026, marks a new era in how football's biggest event will be experienced digitally. TikTok will play a central role in connecting fans and creators to the tournament beyond live match broadcasts.

The platform will offer enhanced FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, including original content and interactive, community-driven football experiences. TikTok's immersive World Cup hub, powered by TikTok GamePlan, will allow fans to explore engaging content that brings the 48-team tournament to life. The hub will also provide match ticket and viewing information, along with participation incentives such as custom stickers, filters, and gamification features.

Additionally, TikTok and FIFA will launch a structured global creator program. Selected creators will gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes moments, including press conferences and training sessions. A broader group of creators will have opportunities to co-create content using FIFA's archival footage, offering fans fresh and unique perspectives on the World Cup experience.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said,“This collaboration will connect more fans across the globe to the FIFA World Cup in unprecedented ways.”

James Stafford, Global Head of Content at TikTok, added, “Football has experienced explosive global growth on TikTok in recent years. As FIFA's first-ever Preferred Platform, we're excited for fans to experience the World Cup 2026 beyond the 90 minutes, with exclusive content and unprecedented creator access.”

The partnership builds on the successful collaboration during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which generated tens of billions of views globally and demonstrated the growing influence of digital platforms in sports consumption.

TikTok is experimenting with augmented reality (AR) features and live gamification for the World Cup, allowing fans to predict match outcomes, create digital collectibles, and even interact virtually with players-making the tournament a fully immersive digital experience like never before.