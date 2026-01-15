China Bets On Programmable Money For Growth

The global financial landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, reflected in how central banks interact with citizens. In this context, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has elevated the digital yuan (e-CNY) from a standard digital currency (M0) to a full-fledged digital deposit (M1+). Effective from the beginning of 2026, this change signals the currency's transition into the era of“Deposit Money 2.0”, meaning it is now fully integrated into commercial banks' balance sheets, Azernews reports.

This move was a strategic response to stagnation in early pilot projects. By allowing commercial banks to pay interest on e-CNY wallets at demand deposit rates, Beijing addressed the opportunity cost that previously led users to favor private platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay. As of January 2026, the digital yuan is no longer just a payment tool-it has become a profitable asset.

Data shows that by the end of 2025, the system had processed 3.5 billion transactions, totaling 16.7 trillion yuan (approximately $2.38 trillion). By converting these funds into interest-bearing obligations, the PBOC effectively repatriated the money to the banking sector. As a result, deposits at institutions like China Construction Bank (CCB) are now closely monitored by the government, influencing loan issuance and financial stability.

Under China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), e-CNY has become the world's first large-scale programmable currency. This is not merely the digitization of money, but its evolution into a“smart” financial instrument. Smart contracts now ensure government grants are spent precisely as intended. For example, agricultural subsidies are coded to be used only on approved categories, such as seeds or fertilizers. Early 2026 figures suggest this programmable logic has already reduced administrative leaks and misuse of rural social program funds by about 22%.

To stimulate weak demand, the PBOC recently tested a limited-term stimulus, sending 50 billion e-CNY ($7.13 billion) to low-income households with a 30-day usage condition. Data shows that 94% of these funds were spent within the first week, bypassing the traditional“liquidity trap” associated with high household savings rates.

While China follows an interest-based model, other countries are experimenting with alternative approaches. For instance, the USDKG project in Kyrgyzstan launched a gold-backed sovereign stablecoin, beginning with $50.1 million secured by 376 kg of audited gold reserves. In Russia, the digital ruble has been deployed in the public sector, focusing on tracking government spending and combating corruption, though without the retail interest-bearing component present in China.

Hong Kong shows the highest level of technical maturity. Residents are being trained to use anonymous type 4 e-CNY wallets compatible with the local Fast Payment System (FPS), with annual transaction limits of 50,000 yuan ($7,132). For the Big Four banks, e-CNY has become an integral part of their deposit collection strategies, further solidifying Hong Kong as a digital asset hub.

The 2026 data confirms the efficiency and scale of the technology, but also highlights a significant compromise on financial autonomy. Internationally, opinions remain divided. Proponents of the Chinese and Kyrgyz models emphasize increased transparency, lower transaction costs, and the ability to manage economic crises through programmable monetary policy. Critics, particularly in the West, raise concerns about financial privacy and government overreach, noting that the ability to track transactions in real time and dictate spending represents an unprecedented level of state oversight.

China has successfully transformed e-CNY from a digital experiment into the cornerstone of its economic strategy for the second half of the 2020s. By combining the functions of cash, deposits, and public policy tools, Beijing aims to create a seamless, programmable economy. Whether this interest-bearing, programmable model becomes a global benchmark or remains a unique feature of the Chinese system, it is shaping up to be one of the most significant economic stories of the decade.

Beyond traditional finance, e-CNY's programmable features are being tested for carbon credits, social benefits, and green investments, potentially making it a tool not just for economic management, but also for environmental and social governance.