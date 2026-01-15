403
When Poetry Finds Its Voice: Soumita Saha’s Bleeding Vermillion Hues Unveils a Multisensory Literary Debut
(MENAFN- Shine Bright) At the intersection of verse, melody, and visual expression lies Bleeding Vermillion Hues, the debut poetry collection by artist–composer–poet Soumita Saha. Published by The BookSpot Publishers, the book transcends the idea of a conventional poetry volume, unfolding instead as a deeply immersive artistic statement—one that breathes, listens, and sees.
The book takes its evocative title from Soumita’s own poem, Bleeding Vermillion Hues, a piece so central to her creative vision that it now transcends the written word. In a unique artistic move, Soumita has composed the poem into a song—crafted especially as the title track for the book’s trailer unveiled on 12 January 2026. The song, accompanied by a thoughtfully curated music video, becomes an extension of the book itself—allowing poetry to find melody, rhythm, and visual resonance.
Drawing from her background in music and visual art, Soumita’s debut poetry collection blends sound, colour, and emotion, reflecting a strong sense of mood shaped by years of creative practice.
Several poems are inspired by the artworks of Amrita Sher-Gil, reimagined through a personal and emotional lens.
The collection also includes poetry inspired by Indian classical ragas, translating their emotional essence into lyrical expression.
By composing the title track of her own book, Soumita presents a holistic artistic narrative that merges poetry, music, and visual storytelling.
Released with its trailer on 12 January 2026, Bleeding Vermillion Hues invites readers into a world where poetry, music, and art converge.
Shine Bright
