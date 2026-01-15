Scholar, Thinker, Mentor: Remembering Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

I first met Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Alam through the Institute of Objective Studies, the organization he founded in New Delhi in 1986.

That encounter shaped my understanding of what it truly means to combine scholarship with service.

Dr. Alam carried a vision of research that could illuminate society, question assumptions, and empower communities. He believed that ideas could change lives, and he devoted his life to making that belief a reality.

He grew up in Rampur village in Bihar's Madhubani district, born on October 9, 1945, to M. Abdul Jalil. From childhood, he showed an appetite for knowledge that never faded.

At Aligarh Muslim University, he earned a Ph.D. in Economics and developed a deep interest in Islamic social sciences and economic reform.

Education became his instrument for change, a way to create opportunities for those who had few.

Dr. Alam's career moved across continents. He served as an Economic Advisor in Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Finance, shaping policies and development projects. He taught Islamic economics at Imam Muhammad bin Saud University in Riyadh, inspiring students to think critically and ethically.

In Medina, he coordinated the King Fahd Quran Translation Project, ensuring that knowledge crossed linguistic and cultural boundaries.

He represented India at the International Islamic University Malaysia and contributed to scholarship initiatives with the Islamic Development Bank. He connected global institutions with local concerns, always keeping the welfare of communities in sight.

Back in India, he built institutions that became legacies.

The Institute of Objective Studies completed more than 410 research projects, produced over 400 publications, and organised more than 1,230 conferences, seminars, and workshops.

These gatherings brought together scholars, policymakers, and activists to address social and educational challenges, particularly those facing Indian Muslims.

IOS became a platform where research, ethics, and action intersected.

Dr. Alam guided hundreds of students to pursue higher education abroad. He nurtured talent with patience and insight, offering mentorship that combined practical guidance with ethical direction.

He believed that leadership required vision, humility, and dedication to collective well-being.

His influence extended through the All India Milli Council, the Muslim Social Sciences Association, the Islamic Fiqh Academy, and the Indo-Arab Economic Cooperation Forum.

He built networks that linked scholars, thinkers, and policymakers across the world.