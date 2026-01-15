Kashmir Fears Food, Ignores True Dangers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Kashmir struggles with a strange contradiction. Foods that have fed generations, including eggs, milk, and poultry, face suspicion and debate. At the same time, cigarettes and alcohol remain accepted, familiar, and profitable.

Tobacco causes lung, throat, and oral cancers. Alcohol damages livers, hearts, and families. Hospitals see the consequences every day. Shops sell them openly. Advertisements skirt regulations. Society treats these poisons as ordinary.

Meanwhile, eggs, milk, and chicken spark fear. People worry about contamination, artificial feed, or hygiene. Society debates protein on plates while ignoring poisons in lungs and blood.

This selective panic signals a deeper failure. Public health needs ethics, rather than just rules.

Cigarettes and alcohol are not misunderstood. They are among the most studied public health hazards in human history. But still, stores selling them face less scrutiny than street vendors selling eggs or milk.

The contradiction is convenient. Addiction generates revenue, disease drives profit, and silence protects commerce. But real danger comes from what we inhale and drink repeatedly.

Kashmir once lived close to nature. Households raised poultry, collected fresh eggs, and consumed meat free from hormones and chemical feed. Eggs offer complete nutrition. Chicken supports metabolism, muscle repair, and heart health when handled properly. These foods remain affordable and nourishing.

Still, they face suspicion while cigarettes and alcohol avoid public outrage. This reversal shows society has misplaced its health priorities.

Government efforts in poultry and food safety exist, but results feel symbolic. Farms operate but rarely meet local demand. Supplies appear during festivals, leaving markets dependent on outside sources. Enforcement against unhygienic meat happens only after complaints.

Authorities act, then practices resume.

Public health cannot survive sporadic action. It needs consistent oversight and commitment.

Milk, once a daily staple, now carries doubt. Adulteration, synthetic enhancers, and missing testing centers erode trust. Infants, elderly, and patients cannot rely on market ethics alone. Without strict monitoring, nourishment turns into risk.

Healthcare adds another layer. The Ayushman Bharat“Golden Card” promised up to ₹5 lakh in cashless treatment for vulnerable families. But evidence shows misuse.

Unnecessary surgeries happen when non-surgical options exist. Procedures generate profit, patients become statistics, and fear becomes a tool.

And when insurance covers costs, ethical responsibility shifts away from caregivers, making exploitation easier.

Prescription practices worsen the problem.

Pharmaceutical incentives drive overmedication, overcharging, and poor guidance. Food vendors face scrutiny. Prescriptions often escape it.

The pattern repeats: weak regulation, selective outrage, and institutional silence.