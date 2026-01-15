Why Talent Leaves

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kashmir continues to place deep faith in education. Families shape entire lives around exams, results, and degrees, while students study with focus and belief that effort will open doors.

Classrooms produce talent year after year, and colleges send out doctors, engineers, researchers, and scholars who aim high and work hard.

But after graduation, the road ahead often looks unclear, and ambition slows right where opportunity should begin.

Students from the valley earn strong ranks in national tests and secure places in competitive courses. Teachers push standards higher with every batch, and success brings praise, certificates, and pride.

The next step into work, research, or enterprise remains uncertain, and many move from achievement into waiting. That gap shapes how young people imagine their future and measure the value of their effort.

Mobility gives education its meaning because learning finds purpose through work, discovery, and contribution. Kashmir struggles to build this connection.

Hiring systems move slowly, timelines remain unclear, private industry stays narrow, and research spaces grow unevenly. Graduates prepare for years without knowing when chances will appear, which turns life planning into guesswork rather than direction.

This disconnect shapes choices early. Students select degrees based on perceived openings rather than interest, and families guide children toward a narrow set of careers that appear safer. Creative talent begins to look elsewhere, and many plan to leave long before finishing college. Education then fuels departure instead of strengthening local progress.

Clear design can change this story. Predictable recruitment schedules help graduates prepare with confidence. Open data on vacancies builds trust. Strong ties between universities and industry create real demand for skill. Research funding linked to local challenges keeps scholars invested. Entrepreneurship grows when mentoring, credit, and markets move together. These systems lift merit instead of leaving it suspended.