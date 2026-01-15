Cracks Emerge On Habba Kadal Heritage Bridge

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Barely two years after its inauguration, the restored Old Habba Kadal Bridge in Srinagar has begun showing visible signs of deterioration, raising serious questions over the quality of work carried out under the Smart City heritage project.

The pedestrian bridge, which was inaugurated on January 16, 2024, has developed cracks, damaged wooden decking and uneven surfaces, giving it a shabby appearance. Locals and pedestrians using the bridge have expressed surprise and concern over its condition, stating that it is hard to believe the structure was restored and inaugurated so recently.

The bridge was revamped as part of a heritage conservation initiative aimed at preserving Srinagar's historic urban character. The restoration work included structural retrofitting, installation of wooden decks and heritage-style architectural elements. However, on-ground observations suggest that several wooden planks have loosened, gaps have appeared in the deck and sections of the surface show clear signs of wear and neglect.

Local Inhabitants told KNT that the present condition of the bridge poses inconvenience to pedestrians and could potentially become a safety concern if left unattended. They questioned how a project showcased as a flagship Smart City initiative could deteriorate so rapidly within such a short span of time.