Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

STARTRADER, a global broker, has announced a renewed partnership with the UAE Men's National Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7th, 2026. As part of the agreement, STARTRADER's branding will appear on the official team jerseys throughout the tournament.

Peter Karsten, the CEO of STARTRADER said on the occasion,“We have sponsored the UAE National Cricket Team during DP World Asia Cup, but this time we are going bigger. We know that cricket has a way of reminding us what commitment, trust, and growth can achieve. Continuing this partnership reflects our belief in long-term support for communities and in the human spirit driving both the game and the markets.”

As the CEO of STARTRADER stated, this partnership carries a strong message to the audience. It reinforces the pillars on which they operate. In cricket and in trading, trust in the team and in the strategy is the main force that leads participants in each of these fields to achieve more growth. The broker is licensed by five regulatory authorities around the world (SCA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, FSC), which further highlights the trust aspect, allowing clients to aim for growth with peace of mind.

Emirates Cricket Board Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad:“We are delighted to welcome STARTRADER as our Official Sponsor for UAE Men's National Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership which will help in the growth of the game in the UAE. Our partnership with STARTRADER goes beyond sport, reflecting shared values of discipline, focus, and resilience. The partnership is fully aligned with the Emirates Cricket Board's vision for our team as they continue to showcase their talent at the world level with impressive performances.”

The statements from both leaders highlight the strong alignment between the worlds of trading and sport, particularly cricket. In both arenas, progress is built on preparation, discipline, and precision: values that transform effort into results and ambition into success.









As this partnership begins, STARTRADER continues building connections that support people, and empower growth.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY. As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as a core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and SCA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

Contact

PR Manager

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





