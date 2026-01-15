Watchguard Open MDR Gives Msps A Faster Path To Enterprise-Grade, High-Margin Managed Security Services Across Existing Customer Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Open MDR delivers unified visibility and rapid response across WatchGuard and third-party environments, removing the constraints of single-vendor security models and accelerating MSP time to market

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced an expansion of its managed detection and response (MDR) services with WatchGuard Open MDR. This addition builds on WatchGuard's MDR service by extending 24/7 detection and response to third-party tools alongside WatchGuard technologies, enabling MSPs to deliver full-stack managed security services across diverse customer environments without forcing disruptive platform changes.

Most security vendors promise better outcomes. In practice, they deliver more tools, more noise, and more time wasted chasing the wrong signals. Open MDR takes a different approach: enterprise-grade protection built for real-world, mixed customer environments, powered by a SOC designed to cut through distractions, surface what matters, and move fast when it counts.

Enterprise-Grade MDR Without Forced Migrations

Open MDR brings together native WatchGuard integrations and third-party environments into a single operational view. For MSPs, that means faster onboarding, less friction during renewals, and the ability to standardize service delivery across diverse customer environments without forced migrations.

Open MDR delivers three key advantages to MSPs and customers:

Less noise. More control. Open MDR surfaces what matters and moves fast when it counts.



AI built for real response. Proprietary AI/ML reduces noise, validates threats, and initiates response actions in under six minutes, delivering fewer than one false positive per month. Enterprise power for every MSP. Open MDR helps smaller partners compete at enterprise scale - without the overhead of building a SOC or forcing platform changes.

With Open MDR, WatchGuard MSPs and their clients gain:

Unified visibility across endpoints, identity, network, cloud, and productivity tools to standardize security delivery

24/7 expert monitoring and validation through WatchGuard's SOC - without building or staffing a SOC internally



Rapid, coordinated response that isolates threats before they spread and disrupt operations Freedom from forced migrations, reducing onboarding friction and protecting long-term customer relationships

The result: enterprise-grade MDR outcomes without enterprise-grade complexity.

“Open MDR represents the culmination of our MDR vision - to provide a complete, single MDR solution,” said Andrew Young, chief product officer at WatchGuard.“It allows partners to deliver consistent, high-quality managed security without forcing rip-and-replace decisions or operational complexity.”

Turning Threat Signals Into Decisive Action

Many organizations have security tools but not the resources to run them like a real security operation. Open MDR changes that equation. WatchGuard's SOC monitors environments 24/7, validates threats, and responds in minutes - containing incidents, isolating devices, and stopping attacks before they escalate. Proactive AI-powered threat hunting helps uncover hidden risks earlier, while clear reporting replaces guesswork with confidence.

Built for MSPs. Designed for Scaled Delivery.

WatchGuard Open MDR is purpose-built for MSPs delivering security at scale. Partners retain ownership of the customer relationship while WatchGuard operates behind the scenes as the SOC, supported by dedicated Technical Account Managers (TAMs) for escalation, root-cause analysis, and ongoing security guidance.

Key capabilities include cross-environment coverage across WatchGuard Firebox, AuthPoint, and EPDR, plus supported tools including Microsoft Defender, CrowdStrike Falcon, Okta Workforce Identity, Microsoft 365, AWS, Google, and third-party firewalls - without forcing tool migration.

“WatchGuard Open MDR enables us to deliver enterprise-grade protection with clarity and confidence, especially for our smaller and mid-size customers,” said Don Lawson, Technical Solutions Advisor at Sonit Systems.“It reduces alert fatigue, simplifies operations, and gives our customers peace of mind - backed by a WatchGuard team that supports us well beyond deployment.”

Open MDR builds on WatchGuard's expanding MDR portfolio, following the availability of Total MDR and the acquisition of ActZero in 2025, reinforcing the company's long-term vision for open, platform-based security services.

WatchGuard Open MDR is available globally through WatchGuard's network of MSP partners.

Learn how WatchGuard Open MDR helps MSPs deliver stronger security outcomes and build more profitable managed security services: MDR solutions.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies is a global leader in unified cybersecurity, purpose-built for managed service providers. Unlike others, WatchGuard delivers Real Security for Real World environments through its Unified Security Platform®, bringing networks, endpoints, and identities together with AI and zero trust advances for strong protection that scales.

Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and managed service providers protecting over 250,000 companies, WatchGuard helps partners grow fast, eliminate operational friction, and deliver strong outcomes - without added vendors, consoles, or complexity.

WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. Learn more at WatchGuard, follow WatchGuard on LinkedIn, or visit the WatchGuard CyberSecurity Hub for real-time threat insights.

