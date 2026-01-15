'Sleepy And Lifeless': Stand-Up Comedian Kullu Gets Trolled For Shark Tank India Season 5 Tanmay Bhat Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shark Tank India Season 5 premiered on 5 January with its biggest and most diverse panel so far. The show now features 15 sharks.

At the same time, the show also has a new host. Stand-up comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, more popularly known as Kullu, replaces another comedian, Aashish Solanki.

However, Kullu's participation on the show has received mixed reactions. Many social media users have started trolling him.

“I don't know who brought Kullu on Shark Tank Season 5. He is so sleepy and lifeless that he brings such lousy vines to those segments in the show,” commented one of them on Twitter (now X).

“I love Kullu on Tanmay Reacts. I love Tanmay Reacts. But I didn't like Kullu as a host on Shark Tank. It should be fine to express opinions like that,” posted another.

Another wrote,“An AI model robot could have been far better host for Shark Tank India Season 5 than Kullu.”

“Kullu as a host on Shark Tank India is like a fish out of water. I can bear with him as a comic but the way he just reads the script without much modulation is not fitting. You can see he is trying hard but there is no X factor!” came from another.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Even Reddit is abuzz with posts about Kullu on Shark Tank India Season 5.

“His appearance on Shark Tank raises my Blood pressure,” commented one Reddit user.

“He is so bakwaas on Shark Tank too! Complete misfit!” posted another Redditor.

Another posted,“He is so irritating in Shark tank - no emotions, keeps staring at teleprompter maybe.”

One Instagram user quipped,“Very good, Kullu bro, I skip your part whenever you come.”

Rannvijay Singha, who hosted the show in the first season, was heavily trolled during his tenure. The MTV Roadies star left the show for personal projects.

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua hosted Seasons 1 and 2. Aashish Solanki and Sahiba Bali hosted Season 4 together. Kullu is the fifth host for the show in five seasons.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, who closely works with Kullu on various projects, earlier reacted strongly to a social media user who questioned Kullu's hosting on Shark Tank India.

“He's one of the nicest, smartest, well-read people I know, and your opinion can kiss my a*s,” Bhat wrote in reply.

There have been numerous positive reactions to Kullu's appearance on Shark Tank India Season 5.

“Feels like a personal win,” wrote one of them.

“Will have to restart watching Shark Tank just for you...” wrote another.

Shark Tank India Season 5 judges

On Shark Tank India Season 5, the returning sharks continue to bring experience and popularity. Aman Gupta of boAt, Namita Thapar from Emcure, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics return. Anupam Mittal of Shaadi, Ritesh Agarwal from OYO, Amit Jain of CarDekho and Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal are also back.

Shark Tank India Season 5 introduces six new sharks. Fixderma founder Shaily Mehrotra, Minimalist's Mohit Yadav and Varun Alagh from Mamaearth join.

Other new sharks include Hardik Kothiya from Rayzon Solar, Kanika Tekriwal from JetSetGo and Pratham Mittal from Masters' Union.