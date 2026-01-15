Ever Vigilant On Borders, Steadfast In Times Of Crisis: Rajnath Singh Lauds Indian Army

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended his heartfelt greetings to the armed forces personnel on the occasion of Army Day, remembering their sacrifices and hailing their unwavering courage and selfless service to the nation.

Taking to X, Singh said, "Greetings to our brave Indian Army personnel and their families on the proud occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty and integrity."

"Ever vigilant on our borders and steadfast in times of crisis, the Indian Army has earned global respect through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service," he said.

"Our Government remains fully committed to building a modern, Atmanirbhar and future-ready Army. A grateful nation stands united in pride and respect for its soldiers," Singh added.

Army Day has been observed every year since 1949 to commemorate the day General K.M. Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, for the first time in its history, the main Army Day Parade is being taken out of military cantonments and held along a public urban route on Mahal Road in Jaipur, marking a significant departure from long-standing tradition.

The Defence Minister is also attending the celebrations in Jaipur.

The Sapta Shakti Command, also known as the South Western Command, has taken responsibility for managing an estimated crowd of nearly eight lakh civilians on Thursday in Jaipur.

The large-scale event is being organised on the lines of the Republic Day celebrations and is aimed at fostering a stronger emotional and patriotic connect between the armed forces and the youth, while allowing unrestricted public viewing of the parade.

The central theme of this year's celebrations, 'Year of Networking and Data Centricity', highlights the Indian Army's transition towards advanced digitalisation, secure modern communication networks and data-driven decision-making systems to meet the demands of contemporary warfare.