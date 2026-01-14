Jade Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Health Category

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Jade, a pioneering UAE-based health tech SME, has been announced as the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Health category. This prestigious award recognises Jade's transformative impact in advancing early detection and personalised intervention for neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD.

Founded by Ronaldo Lima Cohin Ribeiro, a data scientist and father of a neurodivergent child, Jade was born out of a personal mission to make evidence-based care more accessible. The company's AI-powered, game-based platform provides cognitive tracking and gamified exercises that improve learning and social engagement for neurodivergent children.

Jade's platform integrates AI-driven neurodevelopmental assessments, eye-tracking, and gamified learning into a multilingual, scalable solution that bridges healthcare and education. It has reached over 180,000 users in 179 countries and has been adopted by more than 450 schools across Brazil, the UAE, and Portugal. The company also partners with Abu Dhabi's Early Childhood Authority and the Anjal Z Programme to support inclusive education and neurodevelopmental policy.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised Jade's approach:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize recognises those expanding access to quality healthcare. Jade's work shows how technology, guided by real need, can enable earlier support and more personalised care for neurodivergent children.”

Ronaldo Lima Cohin Ribeiro, Founder and CEO of Jade, shared:“This recognition is a milestone for Jade and for every child we aim to support. Our goal is to impact 5 million children in the next five years, ensuring that every child, regardless of their differences, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”

With the support of the US $1 million Prize fund, Jade plans to expand access for low-income families, grow into new markets across MENA, Latin America, and Europe, and introduce AI-driven cognitive training for healthcare professionals. The company aims to reach 5 million beneficiaries over the next five years through government partnerships and language localisation in Arabic, French, and Mandarin.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, a tribute to the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stands as a beacon of hope and progress for sustainable development. This prestigious award honours and empowers those driving transformative change across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools.

Each year, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to global challenges. Over the past 18 years, through its 128 winners, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives worldwide. By recognising these innovators, the Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires countless others to amplify their efforts and create a ripple effect of positive change.

