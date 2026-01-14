Tunisia Forecasts Record Date Harvest
The data were released by the ministry during a meeting of the National Committee for Monitoring Programs of the Date Quality Promotion Fund. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Essedinne Bem Cheikh, representatives from the Ministries of Finance and of Trade, Industry and Energy, as well as professionals working in date production.
The aim of the Date Quality Promotion Fund is to allocate resources to increase date productivity, one of Tunisia's leading agricultural exports. At the meeting, Bem Cheikh said that the Fund's resources should be used especially for actions that ensure compliance with sanitary and environmental standards, storage and packaging, commercial promotion, and addressing climate-related challenges.
The meeting also emphasized the need to invest in scientific research, diversify the date varieties harvested in the country-which currently concentrates production on the Deglet Nour variety-and expand refrigerated storage capacity for the product. The meeting left open the possibility of increasing the Fund's resources if necessary.
