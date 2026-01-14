Tunisia Forecasts Record Date Harvest

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia's 2025/2026 date harvest is expected to exceed 400,000 tons for the first time and set a record. According to data released on Tuesday (13) by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, 404,000 tons of the fruit are expected to be harvested this year, an increase of 16.3% compared with the 2024/2025 season.

The data were released by the ministry during a meeting of the National Committee for Monitoring Programs of the Date Quality Promotion Fund. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Essedinne Bem Cheikh, representatives from the Ministries of Finance and of Trade, Industry and Energy, as well as professionals working in date production.

The aim of the Date Quality Promotion Fund is to allocate resources to increase date productivity, one of Tunisia's leading agricultural exports. At the meeting, Bem Cheikh said that the Fund's resources should be used especially for actions that ensure compliance with sanitary and environmental standards, storage and packaging, commercial promotion, and addressing climate-related challenges.

The meeting also emphasized the need to invest in scientific research, diversify the date varieties harvested in the country-which currently concentrates production on the Deglet Nour variety-and expand refrigerated storage capacity for the product. The meeting left open the possibility of increasing the Fund's resources if necessary.

