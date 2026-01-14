Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Mainz Biomed to Present Results of Pancreatic Cancer Verification Study at AACR 2026 Annual Meeting First data on blood-based mRNA signature for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) detection and intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMN) differentiation to be presented in San Diego BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – January 14, 2026 - Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting. This prestigious conference will be held April 17 to 22, 2026, in San Diego, California. Organized by the American Association for Cancer Research, this premier event gathers scientists, clinicians, and industry leaders from around the world to share groundbreaking cancer research and explore new approaches in oncology. At AACR the Company will present the results of its verification study evaluating a compact proprietary combination of blood-derived mRNA biomarkers and an AI-assisted modeling approach designed to differentiate PDAC from benign conditions including IPMNs in a 30-subject cohort. Further details will be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR. The Company looks forward to present the results of this study at AACR as it aims to revolutionize pancreatic cancer screening practices and contribute to a reduction in cancer mortality rates worldwide.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running its eAArly DETECT 2 clinical study in preparation for its pivotal FDA study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples.

