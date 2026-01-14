Relevate AI Announces Strategic Integration of CyberloQ Technologies' Advanced Multi-Factor Authentication to Enhance Platform Security

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

SARASOTA, FL and MINNEAPOLIS, MN - January 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Relevate AI, a leading AI-powered sales and marketing intelligence platform specializing in lead generation, customer prospecting, and data-driven growth solutions, today announced its integration of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: CLOQ) proprietary CyberloQ Secure® multi-factor authentication (MFA) technology. This partnership will deliver enhanced security features to Relevate AI's users, providing a more robust and fraud-resistant access point for its innovative prospecting and marketing tools. In an era where data breaches and unauthorized access pose significant risks to businesses handling sensitive customer insights and marketing data, Relevate AI is prioritizing user protection by embedding CyberloQ's cutting-edge MFA solution. CyberloQ's technology goes beyond traditional authentication methods, incorporating geolocation-based controls, adaptive risk assessment, and proactive fraud prevention to ensure only authorized users gain access to critical platform resources. "This integration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering not only powerful AI-driven growth tools but also the highest standards of security," said Greg Engen, President of Relevate AI. "By partnering with CyberloQ Technologies, we're equipping our clients, spanning real estate, multi-location businesses, and beyond, with peace of mind, knowing their valuable data and campaigns are safeguarded against evolving cyber threats." For CyberloQ Technologies, this collaboration expands the application of its acclaimed CyberloQ Secure® Authenticator into the fast-growing AI and marketing technology sector. The company's MFA protocol, already trusted by institutional clients for combating fraudulent transactions, will now protect Relevate AI's ecosystem of users who rely on precise audience targeting, identity resolution, and automated lead generation. "Relevate AI's forward-thinking platform aligns perfectly with our mission to provide proactive, seamless cybersecurity solutions," said Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. "Integrating our technology into their system will help prevent unauthorized access at the source, allowing businesses to focus on growth without compromising security. We're excited to bring our expertise in fraud prevention to Relevate AI's innovative user base and demonstrate the versatility of CyberloQ Secure in modern digital environments." Key benefits of this integration include:

