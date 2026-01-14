Royalty Management Holding Corp Applauds Reelement Technologies For Recent Private Equity Investment

Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ReElement Technologies, an Investment of Royalty Management, Closes on Commitment of $200 Million Financing From Transition Equity Partners Capital Will Be Used by ReElement for Continued Expansion of Their Multi-Mineral Refining Production, Focusing on Rare Earth Elements and Other High-Value Critical Minerals FISHERS, IN - January 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the“Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to share its support of the recently announced capital raise of one of its investments and portfolio holdings, ReElement Technologies Corporation, which recently closed up to $200 million in private equity financing for its operations and revenue expansion, providing benefit to Royalty Management through the royalty agreement between the two companies. Royalty Management is actively involved in a second sponsored research and intellectual property development program with ReElement Technologies, whereby RMCO is providing capital and funding to ReElement for expanding its technology and intellectual property platform surrounding the processing, refining, and separating of a variety of rare earth and other key critical elements, in addition to existing work with the platinum group metals, utilizing newly developed technologies and patents. In exchange, RMCO receives a royalty payment on all sales of refined elements by ReElement utilizing these new technologies. With this capital investment from Transition Equity Partners, ReElement will continue and accelerate the expansion of its processing platform and the sales of various critical mineral refining products, which will translate into direct expansion and growth of Royalty Management's revenues and business, given that the investment RMCO has in ReElement is based on sales of refined materials. Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,“We are incredibly excited about this big step forward for ReElement, with the company securing additional capital for its business expansion, and more importantly, the expansion of their revenues, for which Royalty Management has a financial benefit from these increased sales and revenues at ReElement. We look forward to ReElement continuing their expansion and to our productive partnership with them on the progression of novel technologies in the critical element refining sector.” About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Company Contact:

