clearvise AG completed ramp-up phase successfully, Outsourcing Agreement as part of the strategic shift towards YieldCo fully effective January 1, 2026

clearvise AG completed ramp-up phase successfully, Outsourcing Agreement as part of the strategic shift towards YieldCo fully effective January 1, 2026 Frankfurt, 14 January 2026 – Tion Renewables and clearvise AG today announce that the outsourcing agreement between the two companies has become fully effective as of the start of the new year 2026. The agreement was entered into between the companies on September 24, 2026 and supports clearvise's strategic transformation into a dividend-focused and cost-efficient YieldCo. With the decision of the complete outsourcing, essential operational business activities and all employees had been transferred to Tion Renewables GmbH.

Tion, in parallel being clearvise's largest minority shareholder, endorses this strategic shift, emphasizing dividends, cost control, and operational efficiency as essential for listed renewables platforms in the current stock market environment. By the end of 2025, clearvise managed an onshore wind and solar portfolio of around 388 MW operational.

For Tion, with its renewables portfolio of some 430 MW in operation (end of 2025), integrating clearvise's operational team and serving as long-term business services partner, makes sense before the background of Tion's ambitious growth targets. The management of a combined renewable portfolio soon to reach 1 GW enables meaningful synergies in operations, faster digitalization and a more efficient deployment of a highly skilled expert team – benefitting both companies.

“This partnership is a win-win. As a shareholder we fully support clearvise's YieldCo strategy,” said Ingmar Helmke, CEO of Tion Renewables.“At the same time, taking on the team and operational day-to-day responsibility as service provider fits perfectly with Tion's ambition to scale into one of Europe's leading independent green power and storage providers. Greater scale, shared expertise and accelerated digitalization will lift quality and efficiency across both portfolios.”

Petra-Leue Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, commented,“Now clearvise's strategic shift towards a dividend-focused YieldCo is completed. The outsourcing of our day-to-day operations under a long-term service agreement fully supports our YieldCo strategy by creating sustainable cost savings. Partnering with Tion enables seamless operations, as the whole clearvise team joined Tion and its unique knowledge and well-functioning processes remain available. In addition, the full outsourcing to Tion is allowing clearvise to benefit from greater scale, operational excellence and long-term efficiency improvements.”

About Tion Renewables:

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Tion Renewables is a digitally enabled renewable energy producer, committed to accelerating the energy transition. Backed by its shareholder EQT Group, the company invests in, builds, operates, and continuously optimizes solar PV and onshore wind projects as well as battery energy storage systems across selected core markets in Europe. By concluding long-term PPAs and acquiring projects with guaranteed feed-in tariffs, Tion generates predictable revenues and stable cashflows.

Driven by passion and a focus on operational excellence, Tion combines deep expertise in investment and finance, renewable energy markets and energy management, as well as digitalization. With a balanced portfolio across technologies and regions, the company continuously works to maximize the value of its projects and the green energy it generates. Tion not only benefits from EQT Group's financial strength but also its long-standing experience in renewables and access to a global network of over 600 industrial advisors.

On an ambitious growth path toward 3 GW by 2030, Tion builds on long-term partnerships based on agility and trust–shaping the future of renewable energy together.

Tion Renewables empowers the energy transition.

More information at .

About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).

