Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Announces First Successful Demonstration Of The Company's Defendair Platform In Europe



ParaZero has successfully demonstrated the company's DefendAir platform for the first time on European soil, following a distribution agreement that was recently signed with a leading Western European distributor

Around 40 senior military officers representing several NATO member states from Western Europe attended the event where ParaZero demonstrated the full capabilities of DefendAir The live exercise showcased the platforms rapid deployment, precision targeting, interception success rate, and ability to operate well in complex environments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company, recently completed the company's first live DefendAir demonstration on European soil. The successful demonstration followed a recently signed distribution agreement with a leading Western European distributor.

The demonstration was attended by around 40 senior military officers from a variety of NATO member states across Western Europe. The event highlighted the full operational capabilities of the ParaZero DefendAir counter-unmanned aerial platform (“C-UAS”), as it successfully neutralized simulated...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PRZO are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN