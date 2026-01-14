Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advances Solutions For Hard-To-Diagnose CTCL



CTCL is recognized by clinicians as one of the most difficult cancers to diagnose accurately in its early stages.

Delayed diagnosis has meaningful clinical consequences. Within this challenging diagnostic and treatment landscape, Soligenix is advancing a novel therapeutic approach for CTCL through its development of HyBryte(TM).

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, or CTCL, is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects the skin, often presenting with symptoms that closely resemble common dermatologic conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, leading to frequent misdiagnosis and delayed treatment. These diagnostic delays can allow the disease to progress silently for years, increasing patient suffering and complicating care. A late-stage biopharmaceutical company, Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is developing therapies aimed at addressing critical gaps in rare disease treatment, including CTCL.

