A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Showcases Recurring Revenue Model And Retail Media Expansion



The company's technology is monetized through two primary pillars: a subscription-based smart-cart model and a retail media platform.

Rather than relying on one-time hardware sales, A2Z generates revenue through a minimal upfront fee combined with recurring monthly per-cart subscriptions under multiyear agreements. Cust2Mate's retail media platform is positioned as a second complementary growth engine.

Retailers are increasingly looking beyond point-of-sale transactions to find new ways to generate recurring revenue and deeper insight from every in-store visit. As shopping carts evolve into connected digital touchpoints, they are becoming platforms for subscription services, targeted media and real-time data monetization rather than simple tools for moving products through aisles. With this in mind, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ ) is advancing a business model that combines smart-cart subscriptions with retail media and advertising revenue.

A2Z Cust2Mate is a retail technology company focused on digitizing the in-store shopping experience through its Cust2Mate smart-cart platform. The company's solution retrofits existing shopping carts with interactive hardware and software, enabling in-cart checkout, personalized engagement and...

