Missionirnewsbreaks Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering With Institutional Investors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Innventure (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with four institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 11,428,572 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering, generating gross proceeds of approximately $40 million before placement agent fees and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about Jan. 14, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company plans to use the net proceeds to repay all outstanding obligations under its convertible debentures dated Sept. 15, 2025, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of other indebtedness and exercising its right to receive equity in Accelsius in lieu of cash for repayment of approximately $8 million in intercompany convertible debt and related interest. Titan Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

About Innventure

Innventure (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure's approach seeks to uniquely bridge the”Valley of Death” between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and capital-intensive scale-up expertise.

