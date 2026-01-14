Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Is Building The World's Largest Solana Treasury Company



After recently debuting the company's Solana treasury strategy, FWDI holds more than 6.9 million Solana (SOL) and building long-term shareholder value by acquiring more SOL and actively participating in the Solana ecosystem.

The company deploys assets strategically through a range of on-chain opportunities, including staking, lending, and participating in decentralized finance (“DeFi”). The company is led by an accomplished board and management team with real world industrial experience including finance, technology, and law.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a company that continues to compile a large-scale Solana treasury. The strategy for FWDI centers on not only acquiring more SOL, but also actively participating within the ecosystem by deploying assets in opportunities like staking, lending, and DeFi.

The company has developed and is applying a rigorous institutional risk management framework, using capital markets to scale SOL holdings, and partnering with other...

