Georgia Power, Waffle House Complete Pilot Of State-Of-The-Art HVAC Solution

Last July, Waffle House and Georgia Power entered a one-year pilot of a groundbreaking new HVAC technology, both to validate the technology and partner with a customer for potential energy efficiency gains, affordability improvements and load flexibility opportunities. Developed by Blue Frontier, an innovative clean tech company funded in part by several investors, including Bill Gate's Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Atlanta-based venture firm Engage, this solution was installed at the Waffle House of the Future demonstration in Macon.

Blue Frontier's technology uses a liquid desiccant for dehumidification, moisture removal and fresh air ventilation, with a goal to reduce energy consumption, enhance comfort and lower operating costs for customers. Blue Frontier units also run quietly because they have no traditional condenser.

In contrast, conventional air conditioning systems remove heat from indoor air by converting refrigerants from gas to liquid and back again, after which the cooled air is circulated by fans. Humidity is controlled by cooling the air until the water vapor condenses to liquid, after which it is drained. Thus, conventional AC systems are not as optimally efficient because they cannot remove humidity independently of cooling, which can result in higher energy usage and less flexibility in managing load during peak hours.

Blue Frontier's technology separates humidity and temperature control by using a liquid salt solution developed with the National Laboratory of the Rockies (formerly known as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL). Blue Frontier's units deliver pre-conditioned ventilation directly to existing rooftop HVAC units, and their energy storage and load shifting capability helps reduce energy consumption at peak times, enhancing affordability and providing flexibility for large-load customers when electricity grids are strained on hot days.

Waffle House and Georgia Power piloted this innovative new solution primarily for the purpose of evaluating the energy savings outcomes, the impact on customer comfort and the potential to deliver meaningful affordability benefits through reduced peak demand and improved load flexibility.

Highlights



The Blue Frontier system consumed about 40% less electricity overall compared to a traditional Direct Expansion-Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DX-DOAS) system.

Power consumption was reduced by 89% during peak hours (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.), resulting in a 65% reduction in operating costs and clear affordability gains.

The system's ability to shift electrical load to off-peak hours was crucial in achieving cost savings, particularly during summer peak hours, when electricity is most expensive. This load flexibility is a harbinger of potential positive impact for large-load customers. Waffle House staff reported a significant improvement in space comfort, as the Blue Frontier system reduced the daily relative humidity by approximately 10% and dining area temperature by more than 5% on peak temperature days.

“Blue Frontier's technology was a welcome addition to our existing HVAC system, bringing enhanced capability to our existing setup,” said Waffle House Innovation Manager David Repp.“We are particularly enthused about the ability to effectively shift load to off-peak hours. And we have heard nothing but positive feedback from our employees and customers about the comfort of the in-store environment.”

“The implementation of Blue Frontier technology at Waffle House's Macon demonstration is a great example how we work collaboratively with customers,” remarked Georgia Power's Director of Customer Solutions Cameron Hardin.

“This project also exemplifies the kind of internal collaboration required to bring these sorts of innovative new solutions to fruition in the marketplace,” added Hardin.“Georgia Power Solution Sales and National Accounts, as well as Southern Company Services' New Ventures and Energy Efficiency Pilots came together as One Team to make energy simple and support the Waffle House of the Future.”