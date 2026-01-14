Pakistan And Sri Lanka To Promote Religious Tourism

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to strengthen cultural cooperation by promoting religious tourism and expanding joint cultural initiatives, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.The agreement was reached during a meeting in Islamabad between Pakistan's Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and Sri Lankan Ambassador to Pakistan, Rear Admiral (retd) Fred Seneviratne.

Under the initiative, both countries plan to promote religious tourism as a means of enhancing people-to-people engagement and cultural exchange. Pakistan offers religious tourism experiences to followers of multiple faiths, including Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Sikhism, with numerous shrines, temples, gurdwaras, and Buddhist heritage sites located across the country.

“People-to-people contact through religious tourism will be an effective channel for cultural communication,” Minister Khichi was quoted as saying. He added that reputable tour operators from both countries would be engaged to organise dedicated religious and cultural tour programmes.

Both sides also agreed to organise joint cultural exhibitions, art showcases, and heritage programmes, providing opportunities for artists, craftsmen, and cultural institutions from Pakistan and Sri Lanka to present their work to wider audiences.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan Ambassador was informed about Pakistan's virtual tours of major Buddhist heritage sites, which allow global audiences to explore the country's cultural and historical legacy online. The envoy also expressed interest in the architectural and cultural artefacts preserved in Pakistani museums, particularly in Taxila and Lahore.

The statement recalled that in 2021, a 14-member delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka, led by Dr. Walpola Piyananda, undertook a week-long pilgrimage to sacred sites in Pakistan. Members of the delegation described Pakistan as home to one of the most significant Buddhist civilisations of the past.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka share long-standing bilateral relations, with cooperation spanning multiple sectors. In December last year, Pakistan extended relief assistance and deployed rescue personnel to Sri Lanka following severe flooding across the island.

Source: Arab News