Singer And HP Partner To Strengthen Laptop And Printing Solutions In SL

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Singer Sri Lanka PLC has entered into a strategic partnership with HP, further expanding its technology portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to delivering globally trusted computing solutions to Sri Lankan consumers. Through this collaboration, Singer now offers HP's full range of laptops and printing solutions, supported by its extensive islandwide retail presence and robust after-sales service infrastructure.

The partnership was officially unveiled at a launch event in Colombo, where Singer introduced a comprehensive lineup of HP products led by the latest OmniBook series. The range also includes Intel-powered laptops featuring i3, i5, and i7 processors, the high-performance HP Victus gaming series designed for immersive gameplay, and a versatile selection of HP printers catering to both home and business users.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankur Goel, Senior Director Government, MNC and New GCC, BDSL, Distribution India Market at HP, said Sri Lanka remains an important market for the company, with growing demand for reliable, high-performance technology that supports work, learning, and everyday life. He added that making HP products available through Singer's islandwide retail network will ensure broader access for consumers across the country, backed by Singer's trusted reach and service capabilities.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers, the new HP laptop range combines powerful performance with refined aesthetics. The devices feature sleek, elegant designs and are available in multiple colour options, allowing users to select styles that suit their personal preferences.

Singer Sri Lanka Group Managing Director Mahesh Wijewardene said the partnership represents a significant step in strengthening the company's technology offering. He noted that bringing HP's complete portfolio of computing and printing solutions to customers expands access to globally recognised technology while ensuring the convenience, affordability, and after-sales support Singer is known for across the island.

The expanded HP portfolio also reflects Singer's focus on accessibility and value. Customers can benefit from flexible payment plans, making advanced technology more attainable for a wider audience. The full range of HP products is available at Singer showrooms islandwide and online at, ensuring convenient access regardless of location.