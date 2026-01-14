403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OVER 3,500 PLAYERS TAKE CENTRE STAGE IN THE MANCHESTER CITY ABU DHABI CUP, THE REGION's LARGEST YOUTH FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Oman's Al Seeb, U16 Cup winners
Oman's Al Seeb, U16 Cup winners
-
The record-breaking seventh edition attracted more than 8,000 people across three days
-
U16 Boys Cup winners Oman's Al Seeb win a trip to a City Football Group club while U14 Girls Plate winners, Singapore's Resistencia, earn a three-day coaching clinic from City Football Schools coaches following lucky draw.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment