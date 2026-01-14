Beenstay Debuts Nationwide Platform To Streamline Short-Term Rental Operations

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > New platform helps short-term rental owners improve performance, reduce operational workload, and scale flexibly without long-term commitments.

Beenstay announced the release of a nationwide platform built to simplify how short-term rental owners manage daily operations and improve overall rental performance. The platform introduces flexible service options designed to adapt to different ownership models, property types, and growth stages.

Short-term rental owners increasingly face complex demands, including pricing volatility, guest communication, review management, and compliance requirements. Beenstay's platform addresses these challenges by bringing essential operational services into a single, structured system that supports efficiency and consistency across one or multiple properties.

The platform is designed to scale with owners as needs change, offering multiple service levels that balance control with operational support.

Beenstay offers three service options tailored to different operating requirements.

The Standard service is priced at a low 5% management fee for already live short-term rentals. Properties that require onboarding or setup support are offered a 7% rate for the first year, transitioning to 5% thereafter. Standard services include listing optimization, pricing management, guest communication, review coordination, compliance guidance, and damage protection coverage.

The Premium service provides expanded performance oversight and is available at 8% for already live rentals and 10% for properties requiring setup assistance. Premium includes all Standard features, along with a dedicated performance manager, advanced pricing strategies, enhanced review monitoring, complimentary professional photography, increased damage protection coverage, and priority owner support.

For owners seeking a fully hands-off approach, Beenstay offers Full-Service Short-Term Rental Operations in select U.S. markets. Management rates range from 15% to 18%, depending on location and property needs. Full-Service operations include complete setup, local coordination, professional cleaning, supply restocking, maintenance scheduling, and routine inspections.

Across all service options, Beenstay emphasizes flexibility and transparency. No long-term contracts are required, allowing owners to adjust service levels as portfolios expand or operational needs evolve.

As professionally operated short-term rentals continue to grow nationwide, Beenstay positions its platform as a flexible alternative to traditional, fixed-model rental service providers.

Beenstay is currently onboarding short-term rental properties nationwide and offering complimentary rental performance evaluations.

About Beenstay

Beenstay operates a nationwide short-term rental platform designed to help rental owners improve operational efficiency and long-term performance. Led by a team with more than five years of hands-on experience overseeing over 100 short-term rental properties in high-demand travel markets, Beenstay combines practical industry knowledge with data-driven systems. Fully managed services are available in Los Angeles and Washington State areas. The company emphasizes adaptable service options, clear and straightforward pricing, and performance-focused rental strategies that prioritize reliability and guest experience.

