Ravir Scott Announces the Release of His New Album"SANGAM" Has New Release

Sonma, Begusarai, India - [2026]

Independent Indian artist and technology developer Ravir Scott has officially announced the release of his new music album titled“SANGAM.” The album represents a powerful creative convergence of emotion, identity, and modern sound design, marking an important chapter in his evolving artistic journey.

“SANGAM” is a musical blend of emotional hip-hop, cinematic production, and lyrical storytelling. The word Sangam symbolizes a union - and this album brings together Ravir Scott's experiences, struggles, and creative vision into one cohesive musical narrative.

The album is released under Ravir Scott's independent label Ravir's Wire and is now available on major global music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, and more.

Ravir Scott is known for his fully independent digital career as both an Artist and Developer. His music has been registered and distributed across major international databases such as MusicBrainz, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, IMDb, and Google Music systems, giving him a growing global digital footprint.

“SANGAM is not just an album - it is a reflection of who I am and what I've survived,” said Ravir Scott.“It connects my past, my pain, and my purpose into one sound.”

The album features original tracks written, composed, and produced by Ravir Scott, continuing his signature style of emotional rap blended with cinematic soundscapes.

About Ravir Scott

Ravir Scott (born Ravish Kumar) is an Indian independent rapper, songwriter, music producer, and technology developer from Sonma, Begusarai. He is known for his emotionally driven hip-hop and cinematic musical style. His independent works are distributed and indexed across major global music platforms and knowledge databases.



Independent Artist & Developer

