Union Home Secy To Chair Joint Review Meet In J&K Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 15 (IANS) After chairing separate meetings with senior officers of J&K Police, CRPF and the BSF, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will chair the joint meeting of all the security and intelligence agencies here on Thursday.

Officials said after taking separate perspectives from all concerned agencies about the security situation on the ground, the Union Home Secretary will review security jointly with J&K Police, CAPFs, and Central and UT intelligence agencies.

The Union Home Secretary also had a separate meeting with the Army top brass on Wednesday.

“The focus of today's review meeting is going to be the continuing anti-terrorist operations, counter-intelligence and identification of the terror over ground workers (OGWs), who act as eyes and ears for the terrorists. The Union Home Secretary wanted views of all security agencies engaged in anti-terror operations and anti-infiltration measures in J&K, and that is why the meetings with CRPF, BSF and JKP top brass were held separately and a detailed review of ongoing operations, especially in mountainous areas, was taken,” officials said.

The Army is engaged in counter-infiltration measures along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts of the Valley.

The BSF is deployed on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

The Army, CRPF and J&K Police carry out operations against the terrorists in the hinterland, including the hilly areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur and other districts.

Officials added that a joint strategy is likely to be formulated during the meeting to step up operations to eliminate the terrorists hiding in the hinterland while ensuring zero infiltration at the LoC and the IB.

The Central and UT intelligence agencies say that cracking the OGW network will help in eliminating the terrorists who can't survive without food, clothing and other necessities for a long time and without support from the OGWs.

Of late, there has been a spurt in drone activities along the IB and the LoC. This is also getting special attention during the joint security review meeting.

The Union Home Secretary's visit to J&K comes less than a week after the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, reviewed the security situation in J&K at a top-level review meeting in New Delhi on January 8.

The joint meeting is expected to ensure that the directions given by the Union Home Minister to step up counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode are implemented on the ground.