Joy, Prosperity Of Pongal Will Multiply Under Dravidian Model 2.0: CM Stalin

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said that the spirit of joy and prosperity associated with the Pongal festival would be multiplied many times under the Dravidian Model 2.0 of governance.

Tamil Nadu is celebrating 'Thai Pongal', the traditional harvest festival of the Tamils, with great enthusiasm and cultural pride across the state. From villages to cities, families are welcoming the festival by wearing new clothes, decorating their homes, and preparing Pongal in new earthen pots, symbolising gratitude to nature and hope for abundance in the year ahead.

In his Pongal greeting message, the Chief Minister extended warm wishes to the people of the state, expressing hope that the festival would usher in prosperity, happiness, and progress in every Tamil household.

He highlighted the deep cultural and civilisational roots of Pongal, describing it as a festival that celebrates nature, labour, and collective well-being.

“May this Tamil festival, which honours wisdom, celebrates sweetness, and praises the red throne of dignity, enrich the lives of Tamils in the coming year,” the Chief Minister said in his message.

He noted that Pongal is not merely a ritualistic celebration but a reflection of Tamil identity, unity, and resilience that lives in the hearts and homes of the people.

CM Stalin further said that the Dravidian Model of governance aims to strengthen social justice, inclusive growth, and cultural pride, and that the happiness experienced during Pongal would grow manifold as these principles are carried forward in Dravidian Model 2.0.

According to him, the government's welfare initiatives, economic reforms, and people-centric policies are designed to ensure that the fruits of development reach every section of society.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Tamil festivals like Pongal bind the community together beyond differences of caste, creed, or economic status, reinforcing the spirit of equality and shared progress.

Concluding his message, CM Stalin expressed confidence that the collective strength of the people would guide Tamil Nadu towards greater achievements in the new year.“Let us move forward together and win together,” he said, signing off with the message of unity and optimism that defines the essence of Pongal celebrations.