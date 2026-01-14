Less Sleep, Better Rest: ŌURA Data Shows UAE Ranks Among The World's Most Efficient Sleepers

403
Less Sleep, Better Rest: ŌURA Data Shows UAE Ranks Among The World's Most Efficient Sleepers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE-based Oura Members are among the most efficient sleepers globally, despite averaging only 6.85 hours per night.
-
On average, UAE Oura Members go to bed at 12:06 AM and wake at 7:57 AM, yet maintain higher quality rest compared to the US, UK, Finland, and New Zealand.
Women in the UAE sleep nearly 30 minutes longer than men (7.07 vs. 6.59 hours) and show stronger sleep-efficiency and REM consistency.
