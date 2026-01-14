Less Sleep, Better Rest: ŌURA Data Shows UAE Ranks Among The World's Most Efficient Sleepers



On average, UAE Oura Members go to bed at 12:06 AM and wake at 7:57 AM, yet maintain higher quality rest compared to the US, UK, Finland, and New Zealand. Women in the UAE sleep nearly 30 minutes longer than men (7.07 vs. 6.59 hours) and show stronger sleep-efficiency and REM consistency.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-based Oura Members are among the most efficient sleepers globally, despite averaging only 6.85 hours per night.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ŌURA, maker of the world's most trusted smart ring, today released its ŌURA UAE: The State of Sleep report, exploring how Oura Members in the United Arab Emirates sleep compared with the rest of the world. The report uncovered how residents in the UAE get some of the world's best quality sleep, averaging a sleep efficiency score – the time in bed spent actually sleeping – of 85.7%, despite getting just 6.85 hours of sleep per night.

The report highlights several defining characteristics of sleep in the UAE:

A Nation of Night Owls:

The UAE is one of the world's latest-to-bed, latest-to-rise nations, with an average sleep window from 12:06 AM to 7:57 AM. Instead of a bad habit, this pattern reflects a country of true night owls: the UAE has the highest share of late-evening chronotypes globally at 6.67%, compared with a 3% worldwide average. With research linking“circadian misalignment”- going to sleep and waking at times that don't match your chronotype – to a higher risk of disease, the UAE's later sleep patterns should be celebrated as a nation working with its biology, not against it.

UAE Sleep Stands Out on Quality:

The UAE averages 6.85 hours of sleep a night, just under the global 7.1 hour norm, but still delivers standout sleep quality. Countries like Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom may log more hours, but they don't consistently match the UAE's sleep efficiency. Even compared with Japan, which is famous for short sleep, the UAE comes out ahead on both quality measures like REM, deep sleep and efficiency, as well as quantity, underscoring a country with a unique sleep profile.

Women Take the Sleep Crown:

The findings in the UAE point to clear gender differences in sleep. Women average 7.07 hours sleep a night, compared with 6.59 hours for men – a difference of nearly half an hour. Women also show stronger sleep efficiency and more consistent REM sleep patterns. These trends mirror global sleep research, where women typically demonstrate more stable recovery behaviors, offering a promising signal for women prioritising their health in the region.

“Sleep quality is one of the most important indicators of long-term health, and the UAE is a standout example of protecting quality when life demands make quantity a challenge,” said Doug Sweeny, CMO at ŌURA.“In a place where nights run late and productivity is a cultural norm, we're seeing a nation work with the body's natural circadian rhythms rather than against them. By understanding and respecting individual chronotypes – whether you peak early, later, or somewhere in between – UAE residents are tailoring their rest and activity for deeper, more restorative sleep. As we grow ŌURA across the region, we're bringing science-backed insights that help people understand their unique bodies and identify the small, meaningful changes that can move the needle on their sleep and overall health.”

