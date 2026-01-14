Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPS Officer Rakesh Aggarwal Is New NIA Chief

2026-01-14 10:31:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA.


The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Kashmir Observer

